7 Indiana schools receive national recognition for achievements in inclusion

INDIANAPOLIS — Seven Indiana schools are being recognized nationally for their achievements in inclusion.

Special Olympics North America recognized the schools for their effort to provide inclusive sports and activities to students with and without intellectual disabilities.

Each school met 10 national standards of excellence in the areas of inclusion, advocacy and respect.

The schools are:

• Blackford Jr/Sr High School

• Carmel High School

• Fort Wayne North Side High School

• Griffith Jr/Sr High School

• Lafayette Jefferson High School

• Mooresville High School

• Valparaiso High School

Blackford, Carmel, Fort Wayne North, Mooresville and Valparaiso are repeat winners. Griffith and Lafayette Jefferson earned their first banner recognition.

The schools demonstrated standards primarily in inclusive youth leadership opportunities, whole school engagement and Special Olympics Unified Sports®, where students with and without disabilities train and compete as teammates.

According to Special Olympics, these three interconnected components have been shown to create accepting school environments.

