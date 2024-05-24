7 injured in Lebanon crash involving jail transport van

LEBANON — 7 people were injured on Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash involving a jail transport van and another vehicle.

According to Lebanon Police Department, around 9:50 a.m., police were dispatched to the intersection of Noble Street and Indianapolis Avenue.

Upon arrival, police located two vehicles involved in a crash, one of which was a Boone County Sheriff's Office Jail transport van.

Police said seven total occupants were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Injured parties included the driver of the jail transport van, two Boone County jail inmates, and three individuals in the other vehicle. All are currently in stable condition.

The Fatal Alcohol Crash Team has responded to the scene to begin an investigation.

At this time, police said the identities of those involved will not be released pending further investigation.