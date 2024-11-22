7 residents displaced; dog dies in house fire on Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Seven people were displaced, and a dog died in a house fire on the north side of Indianapolis on Thursday.

Crews with the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to the 7500 block of Grandview Drive on reports of a house fire at 3:22 p.m.

Indianapolis Fire Department

Upon arrival, firefighters found a heavy fire broke out in the rear of the home. Officials say combustibles near a space heater in one of the bedrooms caused the fire.

According to IFD, occupants of the home, who had lived there for nearly 20 years, evacuated but their dog died in the fire.

