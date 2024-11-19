73-year-old man dead after being hit by vehicle on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 73-year-old man was killed after being struck by a vehicle on the northwest side of Indianapolis on Friday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 2500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. on reports of a pedestrian struck just before 4:15 p.m. on Nov. 15.

Upon arrival, officers located Theodore Taylor, 73, who was transported to a local hospital.

The next day, Taylor died at the hospital, IMPD said.

