73-year-old woman hit, killed by train in Richmond

RICHMOND — A 73-year-old woman was hit and killed by a train in Richmond over the weekend.

According to Richmond Police Department, on Sunday afternoon, officers responded to the Norfolk and Southern Railway crossing for a report of a pedestrian struck.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, identified as 73-year-old Carolyn Sue Rose. Rose was immediately transported to the hospital, where she passed away from her injuries.

Investigators believe that Rose, for unknown reasons, walked directly into the path of the train. At this time, police said there is no indication of foul play.

“Our hearts are broken over this devastating loss,” said Richmond Police Chief Kyle Weatherly. “Ms. Rose was a member of our community, and this tragedy is felt deeply by all of us. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family as they navigate this incredibly difficult time.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

