75th annual Little 500 bike race returns to IU this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) —The Little 500 bike race returns to Indiana University this weekend for its 75th year.

The women's race begins Friday at 4 p.m. The men's race is set for 2 p.m. Saturday.

The women will race 100 laps for 25 miles. The men will race 200 laps for 50 miles.

"It's going to be extremely special, especially with my team Sigma Kappa," Zoe Gray, a freshman rider for Sigma Kappa said. "I've been going to the race since I was little, but this is definitely a more important year, knowing what goes into this race."

IU leaders say the Little 500 started as a way to raise scholarship money for students. Seventy-five years later, it continues that mission.

The first men's race took place on May 12, 1951. It raised $6,000 for working-student scholarships.

This year's peer-to-peer Students Helping Students campaign focuses on supporting students' essential needs. That includes food, housing and healthcare.

"It's the world's greatest college weekend here," President and CEO of the IU Foundation J.T. Forbes said. "It's just an incredible celebration of cycling for a purpose."

The races are expected to draw thousands this weekend to Bill Armstrong Stadium.

“The foundation might feel differently about it, but we consider it our 25th sport here at IU, and I would say that the Little 500 is very much a part of the tradition here as the 5 banners in Assembly Hall or whatever has happened at Football,” said Senior Associate Athletic Director Jeremy Gray.

The IU Student Foundation will host an alumni barbecue ahead of the men's race. It runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets for the barbecue must be purchased ahead of time. They include food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Tickets for the Little 500 can be found here.