$76 million announced for substance abuse recovery in Indiana

The State of Indiana has announced more than $76 million in new funding for mental health crisis response and recovery programs.

The funds will be spread out throughout 28 counties to address the addiction and overdoses in Marion County that continue to shatter records.

The opioid crisis, fentanyl, which isn't classified as an opioid but is the driving driver behind the overdoses, methamphetamine and xylazine are plaguing the community.

Now, with this new funding, more resources for those on the road to recovery are on the way.

This is the first time the national opioid settlement dollars have been released.

Doug Huntsinger, Executive Director for Drug Prevention, Treatment and Enforcement tells WRTV $19 million from the national opioid settlement will be poured into 30 organizations across the state that focus on recovery programs, housing, transportation and more.

Huntsinger says $57 million of that money will go towards 15 new mental health centers.

They will serve as safe places for people in a crisis to be stabilized and connected with follow up care and keep people out jail and the ER.

Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction Director, Jay Chaundry says the statewide new crisis response system is built on a "no wrong door policy."

This means the system is open and available to any and all Hoosiers regardless of history or ability to pay.

"I think that is just totally amazing. There is so many kids out there that need this help," said Gina Vibbert.

Gina Vibbert knows the agony substance abuse causes.

She lost her son Andrew in February.

"I love and miss him so much. I wish he would be here to have these new places to go to. I know so many lives will be effected by this and I know he's happy people are moving forward with the drug abuse problem. Andrew would be happy," said Vibbert.

The state says the 998 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is one of the highest used systems across the nation.

It just launched in July of last year and state officials say they're hopeful the new centers and funding for recovery programs will help alleviate overdoses in our communities.