7th grader at Avon Community School Corporation killed in a car crash

AVON — A seventh-grader at Avon Community School Corporation South Middle School died in a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 36.

The Avon Police Department said a 12-year-old, who was a student at the school, died in the crash that occurred over the weekend.

Police did not provide any information on the events leading up to the crash, or if anyone else was injured in the incident.

“As our officers and investigators continue to investigate the accident, we ask that you keep the families of both parties involved in your thoughts and prayers,” the department said in a social media post.

