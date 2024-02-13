7th grader wins IPS District Spelling Bee third year in a row

INDIANAPOLIS — A local seventh grader is taking spelling to new levels.

For the third year in a row, Hamsini Janga won the IPS District Spelling Bee. She is only in seventh grade and attends Benjamin Harrison CFI 2.

Janga competed against 45 other participants representing 18 different schools at Arsenal Technical High School on Tuesday.

Indianapolis Public School

Thanks to the IPS Foundation, Janga received a trophy for her achievement. She will now move on to the Regional Spelling Bee on March 17 at Indiana University Indianapolis.

She will then have an opportunity to advance to the 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee, which takes place Memorial Day at Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

You can keep up with the competition at this website.