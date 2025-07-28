8-year-old aspiring Olympic diver starts lemonade business to fund dreams

FISHERS— On Thursday night, Andre Armstrong is at diving practice. He's climbed his way to the highest platform. He has some nerves, but after a few deep breaths, takes the leap. The 8-year-old is chasing a big dream.

"A diver," said Andre.

Andre wants to be an Olympic diver. He has his sights set on the 2032 Olympics.

“He’s very admirable,” says his mother, Autumn Armstrong.

Autumn has watched him closely since he first got in the pool at 3 months old.

“He would see the older kids diving all the time,” Autumn recalls. “One day, a teenager asked, ‘Hey Andre, do you want to get on the board?’ He said, ‘Yeah.’ He got on, did a flip, and he’s been in love with it ever since.”

Now, Andre trains three times a week, and while the pool time is essential, the costs — lessons, gear, travel — add up fast.

So, Andre got creative.

He started his own lemonade stand business — hosting pop-ups at local parks, events, and even football practices.

“So I can raise money for diving,” said Andre.

“Once he started making more money, it's ‘Hey, this can go to your sports. This can really fund your diving career,’” says Autumn. “We know going to the Olympics isn’t cheap, so that’s what we’re trying to do.”

But it’s about more than just raising funds. Andre’s business is also teaching him valuable life lessons.

“This shows entrepreneurship,” Autumn explains. “It shows him money management — to save, to plan, to enjoy a little now, but to invest in his goals.”

Andre’s dream isn’t just about medals. He hopes to bring more representation to the sport of diving, and with each jump, he’s learning to stay confident — in and out of the pool.

Andre is looking to expand his lemonade business. He wants to buy a trailer to bring to events. If you want to find out more about how you can help Andre, the contact is below:

Email: drizzydreslemons@gmail.com

Phone: 219-614-0268

