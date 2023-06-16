8-year-old writes note thanking doctors for saving her 'Gampa'

INDIANAPOLIS — An 8-year-old girl from Terre Haute is pulling on the heart strings of many this week ahead of Father's Day.

Alexis Jenks recently wrote a letter to the doctors and staff of Ascension St. Vincent Heart Center for working their "magic" and saving her "Gampa's" life.

Jenks's grandfather Steve Howard suffered a heart attack and was not qualified for open heart surgery. Instead, doctors performed a TAVR (transcatheter aortic valve replacement).

Heather Jenks, Alexis's mother, said Alexis and her grandfather are very close, but she was unable to see him in the hospital, but was awake of what was happening the entire time.

Now this weekend, three generations will celebrate life and fatherhood together. They plan to enjoy a meal together and enjoy quality time together again.