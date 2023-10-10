$800,000 in Opioid Settlement Funds distributed to local and state organizations

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday, the city of Indianapolis announced $800,000 will be used to help curb opioid addiction and aid in recovery.

These funds are part of a multi-million dollar nationwide opioid settlement.

"We see mental health in our community at large as well as in our own family sometimes," said Charles Warren Jr.

Pastor Charles Warren Jr. and his uncle know what it's like to seek help regarding mental health.

The veterans both served time in the Middle East.

"There is a physical, mental, spiritual health and each one of those needs should be addressed by professionals," said Warren.

Warren is also working to become a chaplain in the Veterans Affair's Office to help tackle the need.

He said more resources are desperately needed— resources the city said it's working to provide.

Tuesday, the city named 17 local and state organizations receiving money as part of an opioid settlement to help fight the battle of addiction, recovery and mental health.

"For the past 3 years over 800 drug overdose deaths annually and we want to see that number decreased," said Alfie McGinty.

The city said for the past three years, opioid overdoses have been the number one killer across Indianapolis.

"It's our reality. It's the reality," said Warren.

"We have people come to our doors and have immediate need for counseling support and harm reduction and we can meet them where they are and help them in the moment of crisis. Last year we served over 8,000 unique individuals and prior to the pandemic it was 4,000 so what we are seeing, are increasing increasing numbers," said Alan Witchey.

President and CEO of the Damien Center said it received around $20,000 from the settlement—funding he said provides a safe, free place for community members to come.

"Often times people are worried about costs associated but all of our services are free so people can come in and no they won't have a bill associated with it and they might if they go somewhere else," said Witchey.

Another resource that's hitting the streets of Indianapolis include this mobile medical unit run by Aspire Indiana Health.

"This four wheeled beast is a very example of how people get access to treatment," said Antony Sheehan.

His goal is to bring medical help to those without a place to live or struggling to find a way to a clinic.

"Almost 40 feet long inside it has high quality examination rooms and access for everybody if you are a wheelchair user you can get on this mobile unit," said Sheehan. "Our intention is to meet people where they are."

“Drug overdoses – often as a result of opioids – have been the number-one killer in Indianapolis for three years in a row,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “By dramatically increasing access to the services that can save and repair lives, we can climb out of this man-made epidemic while also shoring up our resources for mental health and substance use disorder in the future.”

Programs were assessed on their ability to address substance use-related needs in communities of color and underserved populations, expand community-based prevention, education, and harm reduction efforts, and promote connections to recovery services.

Additionally, the partnership aims to reduce substance use-related stigma in Marion County communities, develop youth and family prevention strategies, strengthen underrepresented areas within Marion County, and promote community wellness in communities impacted by the overdose crisis through trusted partners and peer support service providers.

MCCO managed the grant application and grading process, evaluating each organization's alignment based on focus areas, potential for community impact, and how the grant would enhance their services.

“We take great pleasure in extending financial support to all applicants who have dedicated their time and effort towards furthering harm reduction, treatment, recovery, and prevention services across Marion County,” said Alfie McGinty, Deputy Chief Coroner. “We acknowledge and appreciate their unwavering commitment to a noble cause and hope that our contribution will serve them well in their pursuit of their objectives.”

This round of the Opioid Settlement Community Grant runs until August 31, 2024. Projects include:



Step Up, Inc. will provide essential harm reduction and support services to Queer Transgender/Gender Non-Conforming (TGNC) communities of color. Their mission is to prevent overdose deaths and other devastating harms often occurring in marginalized communities. Through tailored services, Step Up aims to empower clients to take control of their health and well-being and to promote a safe and inclusive environment for all members of the TGNC community. Working together will create a brighter future for all who identify as Queer, Transgender, or Gender Non-Conforming.



will provide essential harm reduction and support services to Queer Transgender/Gender Non-Conforming (TGNC) communities of color. Their mission is to prevent overdose deaths and other devastating harms often occurring in marginalized communities. Through tailored services, Step Up aims to empower clients to take control of their health and well-being and to promote a safe and inclusive environment for all members of the TGNC community. Working together will create a brighter future for all who identify as Queer, Transgender, or Gender Non-Conforming. We Bloom, Inc . will provide a valuable resource in the form of a Peer Recovery Coach to aid individuals residing in Marion County. The coach is skilled in creating personalized Wellness Recovery Action Plans tailored to the unique needs of each individual. This approach empowers individuals to take ownership of their journey toward recovery by actively addressing their specific needs and concerns.



. will provide a valuable resource in the form of a Peer Recovery Coach to aid individuals residing in Marion County. The coach is skilled in creating personalized Wellness Recovery Action Plans tailored to the unique needs of each individual. This approach empowers individuals to take ownership of their journey toward recovery by actively addressing their specific needs and concerns. Aspire Indiana Health is utilizing funds awarded to expand their Mobile Clinic program to send licensed clinicians into the field to administer behavioral health and wound care to Marion County's unsheltered community. The Mobile Clinic will operate three days a week: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday operating in zip codes 46201, 46202, 46203, 46204, 46218, 46221, and 46225. Today’s event highlighted the Mobile Clinic.

“Aspire Indiana Health is so proud to be bringing mobile healthcare to the community and serving those who are most in need of medical services,” said JayVon Muhammad, Vice President of FQHC Medical Services. “We’re grateful to the City of Indianapolis for this generous grant and their partnership in improving the healthcare of those experiencing mental health challenges, substance use disorders and/or homelessness.”

