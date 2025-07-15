81-year-old Carmel man dies in snorkeling-related incident in Florida

CARMEL — A snorkeling-related incident claimed the life of an 81-year-old man from Carmel on Monday afternoon in the waters off Key West, Florida.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported that Stephen Edwards Plopper was involved in the incident near the Sand Key Lighthouse.

At approximately 4 p.m. on Monday, Plopper was part of a group with a commercial vessel when he was found unresponsive in the water.

Crew members from the boat, along with the U.S. Coast Guard, quickly administered CPR in an effort to revive him.

Despite their efforts, Plopper was later pronounced dead at Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island.

Authorities have stated that foul play is not suspected in the incident, and an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.