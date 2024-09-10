82-year-old man dies in Henry County plane crash

HENRY COUNTY — One person died after a plane crashed in Henry County on Tuesday.

According to Indiana State Police, county dispatch received 911 calls about small plane crash around 2 p.m.

The crash occurred near US 36 and County Road 200 W on a private airfield.

Troopers from the Pendleton District, Henry County Sheriff's deputies, and first responders arrived to the scene and found a blue 1975 Stewart Bowers Flybaby that had crashed into a field north of the private runway.

The pilot and sole occupant of the plane was pronounced deceased on the scene.

He was identified as David Michael Province, 82, of Middletown, Indiana by the Henry County Coroner.

Based on preliminary investigation, police believe the crash happened during takeoff.

The crash scene and investigation have been turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration. ISP will continue to assist the FAA, however, any determinations made relating to the cause of the crash will be released by the FAA.