82-year-old woman dies in fire on Indy's southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — An 82-year-old woman died in a house fire on the southeast side of Indianapolis on Saturday.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to 5240 Chisolm Trail around 4:40 p.m. after a neighbor called 911.

When the first unit arrived, they learned someone was trapped inside the home.

Firefighters located an 82-year-old woman. She was pronounced deceased on the scene. Family members told IFD that the woman lived alone but was checked on daily by family. She lived in the home for over 30 years.

The department said there were working smoke alarms in the home. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.