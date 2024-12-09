9 Irish Brothers closes location on Mass Ave

INDIANAPOLIS — A popular Irish pub on Mass Ave is closing its doors.
According to Google, 9 Irish Brothers, located on the corner of East North Street and North East Street, is "permanently closed."
The Mass Ave location was also removed from the restaurant's website. The 9 Irish Brothers Lafayette and West Lafayette locations are still in business.
A sign on the door of the restaurant reads, "Closed. Thank you for your patronage."
WRTV reached out to 9 Irish Brothers. Its owner released the following statement:
All good things come to an end. The franchise owner of Nine Irish Brothers on Mass Ave has decided to close business after an extraordinary year of personal hardship, including the death of a close family member. Leaving Mass Avenue is bittersweet: We are grateful for our many patrons who celebrated Irish tradition with us over the years. The closing of the Indianapolis location does not impact the Nine Irish Brothers pubs in Lafayette and West Lafayette.
Jason Mugg, Franchise owner