9 Irish Brothers closes location on Mass Ave

INDIANAPOLIS — A popular Irish pub on Mass Ave is closing its doors.

According to Google, 9 Irish Brothers, located on the corner of East North Street and North East Street, is "permanently closed."

The Mass Ave location was also removed from the restaurant's website. The 9 Irish Brothers Lafayette and West Lafayette locations are still in business.

A sign on the door of the restaurant reads, "Closed. Thank you for your patronage."

WRTV reached out to 9 Irish Brothers. Its owner released the following statement: