90 workers in Indianapolis face layoffs as CICOA loses government funding

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — CICOA Aging & In-Home solutions is planning to lay off 90 Indianapolis workers due to a loss of government funding.

The announcement came in a federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notice posted April 30.

CICOA says in the notice that the layoffs come as the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration decided not to continue them as a case management provider.

The layoffs are happening across two phases. The first on May 15 and the second on July 31. CICOA is not offering employees displacement rights.

CICOA is a social services program aimed at empowering seniors with services like home modifications, transportation, and care management.