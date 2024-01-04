90-year-old woman dies, multiple others injured in Anderson New Year's Eve crash

ANDERSON — A 90-year-old woman died, and multiple others suffered injuries in a car crash on New Year’s Eve in Anderson.

The Anderson Police Department responded to the intersection of 9th Street and South Scatterfield Road on reports of a crash with injuries just after 6 p.m.

A preliminary investigation shows a full-size SUV was traveling southbound before losing control and colliding with two vehicles that were traveling northbound.

Police say multiple people suffered injuries and were taken to a local hospital as a result of the crash. The department did not specify how many people were involved.

One of the passengers in the SUV, identified as 90-year-old Bertha Greene, suffered severe injuries and died at the hospital.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information or any witnesses should contact Sgt. Nick Durr at 765-648-6660.