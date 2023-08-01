91 Place reveals new near eastside transitional home

INDIANAPOLIS — For most people its just a house but for homeless youth, it offers stability. Now, major funding is helping 91 Place expand its services.

91 Place received more than $3.4 million from the City of Indianapolis last year to secure two new houses.

WRTV

The organization provides emergency and transitional housing to people between the ages of 16 and 24.

An open house was held at one of 91 Place's new houses on Monday. At this near east side location, 4 beds will be added and will be exclusively for minors.

WRTV

The funding also helped launch a new workforce development program in partnership with Neidhammer coffee company.

"We know that youth without housing are drastically more influenced to dropping out cause they're going from place to place house to house. They don't know where they're meals are coming from," 91 Place Co Founder Jenna Shaffer said. "So it's like how are you going to concentrate on schooling when you don't know where you're going to lay your head that night."

WRTV

The funding was provided by Mayor Hogsett's violence reduction program.

Those served by 91 place are able to stay up to two years.

In addition to housing, they also help young adults finish school, find job training, and provide access to mental health services and other resources to become self-sufficient.