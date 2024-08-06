91 Place to use Impact 100's Change Maker funding to purchase home for youth

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis organization which helps youth experiencing homelessness will be able to provide stability for many years to come.

"The youth we serve are incredibly resilient and have just been dealt a bad hand," Karynn Adamowicz, 91 Place's Chief Advancement Officer said.

91 Place operates 3 transitional houses, a workforce development program out of Neidhamer Coffee Co. and mental health support to youth ages 18-24.

"I have children that are the same age as the youth we serve. Seeing an entire team and organization wrap around these youth and walk alongside them as they move on this journey is so inspiring," Adamowicz said

The organization currently has a long wait list for its services.

Impact 100, a charitable women's organization chose 91 Place as the 2024 Change Maker.

The $100,000 grant is allowing 91 Place to purchase their flagship home on the near East side, a first for the organization.

"It has been the home base for over 20 youth," Adamowicz said. "It be a stable piece of 91 place for years to come."

This incredible gift brings us a giant leap closer to purchasing our flagship home.

91 Place still needs additional funding to make this dream a reality. At last check, the organization is working to raise $75,000.

Donate online 91 Place here: https://crm.bloomerang.co/HostedDonation... (Include “Welcome Home!” in the message section)

Send a check to:

91 Place

PO Box 11505

Indianapolis, IN 46201

(Please include “Welcome Home!” in the check memo)

The women who make up Impact 100 come together individually or as a group and give $1,000 charitable contribution.

The money goes to nonprofits in Central Indiana or to address a pressing issue through a grant process. The members choose the recipients.

"Every single cent that our members give goes directly back into the community. None of it is kept for administrative overhead and next year will be our 20th anniversary," Freedom Smith, said.

Smith is the president of Impact 100. WRTV spoke to her about 91 Place being chosen as the 2024 Change Maker.

"Children and young adults are our future, so it's really an investment into the future," Smith said. "So the ability for them to have a place to call home and come back to is something every person yearns for."

To date, Smith says Impact 100 has given out $3 million and they hope to make an even bigger impact next year.

The following organizations received $11,000 in Community Support Grants from Impact 100 this year.

Coburn Place Safe Haven

iibada Dance Company

Kids' Voice of Indiana

Medical Mutts Service Dogs