MADISON COUNTY — 911 dispatch centers are reporting down phone lines in Indiana Counties.

Phone lines are reported down in the following counties:

Madison

Hendricks

Hancock

Hamilton

Boone

Lawrence and Speedway 911 centers are experiencing an outage, however Marion County is unaffected.

They are requesting that people text instead of call 911 with any emergencies.

WRTV is reaching out to more dispatch centers to learn if they are having any issues.