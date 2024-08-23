‘A crisis’: A shortage of nurses trained to help sexual assault victims in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — More money is being provided to train sexual assault nurse examiners across the Hoosier state.

The IU health foundation is receiving nearly $1.4 million to train nurses who can collect forensic evidence and treat survivors of sexual violence.

Indiana has a severe shortage of these specially trained nurses and IU says the shortage means some victims may not get treatment.

Some survivors may have to drive hours to find someone who can help them.

"What happens to people can be tragic but how you're cared for afterwards is what makes the difference," said Paula Reese, IU faculty. "When you're the first person who cares for someone after this happens, you can make all the difference in the healing process."

For years, Reese spent time as a forensic nurse examiner and now she teaches the practice at the school of nursing.

"The nurse needs to be able to be resilient, so that's one of the things we're bringing to this that's kind of unique," said Reese. "We are going to provide resilience coaching to nurses who take this."

The goal is to train around 300 people over the next three years at no cost.

"We do have sexual assault nurse examiners in Marion County but across the state we have a real shortage," said Kelly Gartland, who works for the Indiana Coalition to end sexual assault. "We are in support of anything that happens in our state to increase capacity so that there are not such large gaps where people need to travel really far to get an exam outside of their home community."

If you have experienced sexual assault or know someone who has and want resources, you can call the rape, abuse and incest national hotline at: 1-800-656-4673.