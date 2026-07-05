A doctor’s warning to stop weekend’s celebration from becoming emergency situations

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) – Fireworks cause thousands of injuries nationwide, and that’s the case right here in Indianapolis. Medical Director for Eskenazi Emergency Department, Dr. Tyler Stepsis, has been warning about fireworks safety for years. He says that this July 4th, he treated multiple firework-related injuries.

“We definitely see the highest concentration during this weekend for sure,” Stepsis said.

The National Fire Protection Association says fireworks cause at least 13,000 injuries nationwide each year. About two-thirds of those injuries occur around the July 4th holiday. Dr. Stepsis says he sees the consequences firsthand at Eskenazi Health.

“Everyone’s got a plan until you get punched in the mouth. You get into new and exciting fireworks that you don’t know much about, that’s when bad things happen,” Stepsis said.

Common fireworks injuries are burns and injuries to hands and fingers.

Former NFL star Jason Pierre-Paul learned the dangers of fireworks the hard way. It cost him two and a half fingers. Despite that, he returned to play eight games with the Giants in 2015.

“A lot of folks think it can’t happen to me until it does, and having that framework that it can happen to you, it just happened yet.” Dr. Stepsis added, “General reminders year in and year out are always a good thing.”

Dr. Stepsis admits he may sound like a broken record when he reminds people to leave fireworks to the professionals. But, he says the message is worth repeating because some injuries can last a lifetime.