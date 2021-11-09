A 'Dynamite' homecoming for a Hoosier wrestling star.

INDIANAPOLIS — When ring announcer Justin Roberts says "from Lafayette, Indiana" before announcing Ruby Soho to the ring, that — as they say in the pro wrestling business — is a 'shoot', meaning its real.

It's one of many reasons Ruby is looking forward to performing for the "home crowd" Wednesday night, as AEW Dynamite makes its return to the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

"I am very excited to have really good wrestling brought to Indiana. I don't think that happens super often," Soho said ahead of her first professional visit to her home state since signing with All Elite Wrestling in September.

Ruby's surprise debut as part of the Women's Casino Battle Royale at AEW's "All Out" pay-per-view show in Chicago made waves in the wrestling world, as she had recently been released by WWE — despite her work being generally seen as some of the best in the company.

She trained to be a pro wrestler in Lafayette at the well known school run by the self-proclaimed wrestling "King of Indiana" Billy Roc before he closed the school in 2016.

"I was drawn to professional wrestling because of the freedom that it represented. I was a very awkward and introverted young girl who grew up to be an equally awkward adult. Professional wrestling does this thing where it heightens and accepts the awkward things that make you different," Soho said. "Wrestling is one of those things where I felt free to be who I wanted to be."

She wrestled for independent companies as Heidi Lovelace, a name she has said in other interviews she didn't like, because it was chosen for her.

She became Ruby Riott (first Riot with one 't', then later with two) when she was hired by WWE in 2016. But Ruby had to search for another name after she was released by WWE this past June, as the world's largest wrestling company seemed to be de-emphasizing women's wrestling.

It wasn't long before AEW came calling.

The two-year-old company is owned by Jacksonville Jaguars executive Tony Khan, and the brand has seen more commercial success than the football team has of late. "Dynamite" on Wednesdays and Friday night show "Rampage" are consistently among the highest rated shows on cable.

Ruby became Ruby Soho, named after the song from punk icons Rancid. Ruby is friends with Rancid guitarist and singer Lars Frederiksen, and he gave her his blessing to use the name and the song.

"I have the best job in the whole world, and I work for the most incredible and special company that is out there right now," Soho said. "And we have the most amazing fans in professional wrestling. From the moment I walk out on stage, the smile that creeps across my face is real and genuine."

AEW Dynamite is at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum Wednesday night. The show begins at 7 p.m., with the live broadcast on TNT starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are available here.