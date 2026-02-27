A Hamilton County case involving grooming through Snapchat is raising alarms about online dangers facing kids

HAMILTON COUNTY — A Hamilton County case involving a teenager and an adult who police say met through Snapchat is raising concerns about the dangers children face online.

Investigators say the case came to light during a runaway investigation, when officers located a 15-year-old girl with 35-year-old Kristopher Novak, the man she allegedly met through the app. According to court documents, the interaction led to a criminal investigation and felony charges.

Donna Schrader, a parent, said the situation reflects a challenge many families face.

"They're exposed to so much social media that it's really hard to be a parent… to tell them to do the right things and stay off social media as much as possible," Schrader said.

Sgt. Angela Ellison of the Fishers Police Department said online relationships can carry serious risks.

"People online are not our friends… There are, unfortunately, people out there that want to do ill will toward that vulnerable population," Ellison said.

Advocates say the danger often lies in how quickly contact can escalate.

Genevieve Meyer, statewide coalition development coordinator for the Indiana Trafficking Victims Assistance Program, a program through Indiana Youth Services Association, said platforms like Snapchat make it easy for predators to reach children before parents are even aware.

"It's very easy to contact someone on Snapchat… they can instantly video call you… and your child's going to get that before they even know what's happening," Meyer said.

Experts say predators often begin with a normal conversation, building trust before pushing boundaries.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joshua Kocher said prevention starts at home.

"Stopping this kind of stuff really starts at the home… talk early and often with your children," Kocher said. "You don't have to be a tech expert. You've just got to be engaged."

The Fishers Police Department said it will be hosting multiple free Online Safety Talk for Parents over the next few weeks. More information and registration can be found here.

