A historic north side Indianapolis mansion, built in 1937, is being listed for sale at $4.75 million

Located at Five E. 71st St., the property sits on almost three acres. The 21,000-square-foot estate features 14 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, two kitchens, a nine-car garage and a wine tasting gallery. It also has an elevator, swimming pool, spa and tennis court.

