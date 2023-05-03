Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

A historic north side Indianapolis mansion, built in 1937, is being listed for sale at $4.75 million.Located at Five E. 71st St., the 21,000-square-foot estate features 14 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, two kitchens, a nine-car garage and a wine tasting gallery. It also has an elevator, swimming pool, spa and tennis court. WRTV

For the first time, a historic north side Indianapolis mansion, built in 1937, is being listed for sale at $4.75 million.Located at Five E. 71st St., the property sits on almost three acres. The 21,000-square-foot estate features 14 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, two kitchens, a nine-car garage and a wine tasting gallery. It also has an elevator, swimming pool, spa and tennis court. WRTV

For the first time, a historic north side Indianapolis mansion, built in 1937, is being listed for sale at $4.75 million.Located at Five E. 71st St., the property sits on almost three acres. The 21,000-square-foot estate features 14 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, two kitchens, a nine-car garage and a wine tasting gallery. It also has an elevator, swimming pool, spa and tennis court. WRTV

For the first time, a historic north side Indianapolis mansion, built in 1937, is being listed for sale at $4.75 million.Located at Five E. 71st St., the property sits on almost three acres. The 21,000-square-foot estate features 14 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, two kitchens, a nine-car garage and a wine tasting gallery. It also has an elevator, swimming pool, spa and tennis court. WRTV

For the first time, a historic north side Indianapolis mansion, built in 1937, is being listed for sale at $4.75 million.Located at Five E. 71st St., the property sits on almost three acres. The 21,000-square-foot estate features 14 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, two kitchens, a nine-car garage and a wine tasting gallery. It also has an elevator, swimming pool, spa and tennis court. WRTV

For the first time, a historic north side Indianapolis mansion, built in 1937, is being listed for sale at $4.75 million.Located at Five E. 71st St., the property sits on almost three acres. The 21,000-square-foot estate features 14 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, two kitchens, a nine-car garage and a wine tasting gallery. It also has an elevator, swimming pool, spa and tennis court. WRTV

For the first time, a historic north side Indianapolis mansion, built in 1937, is being listed for sale at $4.75 million.Located at Five E. 71st St., the property sits on almost three acres. The 21,000-square-foot estate features 14 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, two kitchens, a nine-car garage and a wine tasting gallery. It also has an elevator, swimming pool, spa and tennis court. WRTV

For the first time, a historic north side Indianapolis mansion, built in 1937, is being listed for sale at $4.75 million.Located at Five E. 71st St., the property sits on almost three acres. The 21,000-square-foot estate features 14 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, two kitchens, a nine-car garage and a wine tasting gallery. It also has an elevator, swimming pool, spa and tennis court. WRTV

For the first time, a historic north side Indianapolis mansion, built in 1937, is being listed for sale at $4.75 million.Located at Five E. 71st St., the property sits on almost three acres. The 21,000-square-foot estate features 14 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, two kitchens, a nine-car garage and a wine tasting gallery. It also has an elevator, swimming pool, spa and tennis court. WRTV

For the first time, a historic north side Indianapolis mansion, built in 1937, is being listed for sale at $4.75 million.Located at Five E. 71st St., the property sits on almost three acres. The 21,000-square-foot estate features 14 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, two kitchens, a nine-car garage and a wine tasting gallery. It also has an elevator, swimming pool, spa and tennis court. WRTV

For the first time, a historic north side Indianapolis mansion, built in 1937, is being listed for sale at $4.75 million.Located at Five E. 71st St., the property sits on almost three acres. The 21,000-square-foot estate features 14 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, two kitchens, a nine-car garage and a wine tasting gallery. It also has an elevator, swimming pool, spa and tennis court. WRTV

For the first time, a historic north side Indianapolis mansion, built in 1937, is being listed for sale at $4.75 million.Located at Five E. 71st St., the property sits on almost three acres. The 21,000-square-foot estate features 14 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, two kitchens, a nine-car garage and a wine tasting gallery. It also has an elevator, swimming pool, spa and tennis court. WRTV

For the first time, a historic north side Indianapolis mansion, built in 1937, is being listed for sale at $4.75 million.Located at Five E. 71st St., the property sits on almost three acres. The 21,000-square-foot estate features 14 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, two kitchens, a nine-car garage and a wine tasting gallery. It also has an elevator, swimming pool, spa and tennis court. WRTV

For the first time, a historic north side Indianapolis mansion, built in 1937, is being listed for sale at $4.75 million.Located at Five E. 71st St., the property sits on almost three acres. The 21,000-square-foot estate features 14 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, two kitchens, a nine-car garage and a wine tasting gallery. It also has an elevator, swimming pool, spa and tennis court. WRTV

For the first time, a historic north side Indianapolis mansion, built in 1937, is being listed for sale at $4.75 million.Located at Five E. 71st St., the property sits on almost three acres. The 21,000-square-foot estate features 14 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, two kitchens, a nine-car garage and a wine tasting gallery. It also has an elevator, swimming pool, spa and tennis court. WRTV

For the first time, a historic north side Indianapolis mansion, built in 1937, is being listed for sale at $4.75 million.Located at Five E. 71st St., the property sits on almost three acres. The 21,000-square-foot estate features 14 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, two kitchens, a nine-car garage and a wine tasting gallery. It also has an elevator, swimming pool, spa and tennis court. WRTV

For the first time, a historic north side Indianapolis mansion, built in 1937, is being listed for sale at $4.75 million.Located at Five E. 71st St., the property sits on almost three acres. The 21,000-square-foot estate features 14 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, two kitchens, a nine-car garage and a wine tasting gallery. It also has an elevator, swimming pool, spa and tennis court. WRTV

For the first time, a historic north side Indianapolis mansion, built in 1937, is being listed for sale at $4.75 million.Located at Five E. 71st St., the property sits on almost three acres. The 21,000-square-foot estate features 14 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, two kitchens, a nine-car garage and a wine tasting gallery. It also has an elevator, swimming pool, spa and tennis court. WRTV

For the first time, a historic north side Indianapolis mansion, built in 1937, is being listed for sale at $4.75 million.Located at Five E. 71st St., the property sits on almost three acres. The 21,000-square-foot estate features 14 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, two kitchens, a nine-car garage and a wine tasting gallery. It also has an elevator, swimming pool, spa and tennis court. WRTV

For the first time, a historic north side Indianapolis mansion, built in 1937, is being listed for sale at $4.75 million.Located at Five E. 71st St., the property sits on almost three acres. The 21,000-square-foot estate features 14 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, two kitchens, a nine-car garage and a wine tasting gallery. It also has an elevator, swimming pool, spa and tennis court. WRTV

For the first time, a historic north side Indianapolis mansion, built in 1937, is being listed for sale at $4.75 million.Located at Five E. 71st St., the property sits on almost three acres. The 21,000-square-foot estate features 14 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, two kitchens, a nine-car garage and a wine tasting gallery. It also has an elevator, swimming pool, spa and tennis court. WRTV

Prev 1 / Ad Next