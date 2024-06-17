A look inside Stadium Lofts: Historic redevelopment gains national attention after social media post

INDIANAPOLIS— A viral social media post is bringing attention to an iconic stadium in our own back yard.

In 2011, the old Bush Stadium on the west side of Indianapolis was turned into apartments.

"Each time I'm in town, I'm gonna go by there," said Razor Shines.

Shines spent nearly a decade with the team starting in 1984, with his last season in 1993.

The Indianapolis Indians said Shines won team MVP in 1984. The Organization said Shines was part of five championship teams with Indy (1984, 1986-89) in the Triple-A American Association and ranks among our all-time leaders in home runs.

"I’ll never forget that. That was home for me," said Shines.

But, now when Shines drives by things look a little different. Core Redevelopment took what was Bush Stadium, then a race track, then a cash for clunkers lot to now Stadium Lofts, an apartment complex with 138 units.

"Thirteen, fourteen years ago I was chairman of Indiana Landmarks and we were looking for a solution to solve what to do with Bush Stadium," said John Watson, with Core Redevelopment.

Watson came up up with the plan to turn it into house. The city agreed and sold it to the group for one dollar, sort of.

"People hear we bought it for a dollar and they go wait a minute how'd that work," said Watson. The city said we'll sell you the stadium for a dollar if you spend $28 million in renovations, that's a big difference," said Watson.

The project for Watson was much more than just turning it into apartments, but a way to preserve history. The entry into Stadium Lofts still feels like you're walking into a stadium. Historic pictures can be found all over, including a nod to the negro leagues and the Indianapolis Clowns.

"Hank Aaron played here, super important history," said Watson.

On the outside, the outer wall, the press box, the lights, and the scoreboard are all still original.

"The baseball piece of it was huge because, you know lots of people came here to watch their first baseball game with their dad," said Watson.

