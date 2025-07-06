"A Ride for No More Suicide" happening Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS — A "Ride for No More Suicide" is an event aimed at reaching Indianapolis men.

"My message to men is that we are not alone," said Stretch Thalley, one of the event organizers. "We have friends, we have family. We have people who just support us when we do not feel like there are people who have our back or who are there for us."

Sometimes that support isn't always clear or felt. That's why Thalley and friends are teaming up with the Tony Bennett Memorial Foundation for a ride dedicated to mental health and suicide prevention.

WRTV

It's a moment to pedal together, talk, or just simply enjoy each other's company.

Thalley shares the trail they will follow on the ride.

"We're gonna start here at the White River Amphitheater. We're gonna take it up to Mass Ave. We're gonna go around up Mass Ave. and back, and then down into the Fountain Square. We're gonna go up Virginia and in the Hot Boys in Fountain Square," said Thalley.

Men living in Indiana are four times more likely than women to die by suicide, according to a report by the Indiana Department of Health.

WRTV

The group hopes to save lives and let men know it's okay, you don't have to suffer in silence.

"I've been there. I have friends that I've reached out to. Friends have reached out to me to have conversations, and I don't feel alone, they don't feel alone, but that's what this ride is for, to show people how many people support each other," said Thalley.

Event organizer John Overton wants people to connect during the ride, and emphasizes the importance of shedding light on mental health.

"Mental health is probably one of the most important things to talk about, so I think, with this bike ride, we're just letting people know it's okay and they're not alone if they have certain thoughts and feelings that they feel like they can't share," said Overton.

WRTV

At the end of the race, riders will be greeted with vendors, booths, a DJ and resources. Proceeds benefit the Tony Bennett Memorial Foundation.

And if you don't have to have a bike, organizers say there are plenty of options.

"You can rent a bike with the Pacers bike share. There's a bike rental place here," Thalley said.

Thalley encourages everyone to come out and join in, whether you're registered or not.

"Even if you don't register, you're welcome to come, but it's for a good cause," said Thalley. "Let's ride for no more suicide."

The Ride for No More Suicide is happening from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday. Registration begins at 9:30 at the NCAA Hall of Champions.

More information and registration can be found HERE.