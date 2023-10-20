A scare that cares: Fortville haunt raises money for VFW-6904, Kammy's Kause

FORTVILLE — Megan Latham is dead serious about Halloween.

The mother of three has the self-proclaimed scariest house on her block.

“I’ve always been a fan of the horror and the spooky and the jump scares and the fun," Latham said.

Evil clowns, menacing werewolves, and creepy crawlers, every year her collection of ghouls and ghosts gets bigger and bigger.

This October, she’s using her passion for the macabre for something that could benefit her community.

“I wanted to do something local for the community. Every year we got bigger and we have more people that keep coming by. I just thought why not just do something. Give a little bit back," Latham said.

Latham opened the Haunt on Granite Drive in her front yard to raise money for VFW-6904 and nonprofit Kammy’s Kause.

Volunteers from both organizations helped cut down about 5,000 stalks to construct the corn maze in front of her house.

“Well all that heavy lifting is on her. Really she asked help with the corn and that’s limited to our involvement. The rest of this is all her," VFW Post Commander Ryan Carpenter said.

Organizers tell WRTV they wanted to keep the haunt free because lot of families, especially those with four or five kids, can’t afford to some of the more expensive haunted attractions here in Central Indiana.

Donations are encouraged.

All the proceeds will be split 50/50 between the VFW and Kammy’s Kause.

President and CEO Jared Hiner hopes this will help them meet this year’s fundraising goal.

“We’re currently at $98,000. We’re staring at $100,000 and this might help put us right over that edge to where we can break an all time record," Hiner said.

Hiner started the music festival and nonprofit 19 years ago to raise awareness and money for research for the rare chromosome disorder 4p-.

“I wanted to make it my goal for a parent to never have to go through that again. If we can change that game, if we can change that information that they received, if we could add to that, that they had more research available to them, then we win," Hiner said.

Weather permitting, the Haunt is open Fridays and Saturdays from 7-10 p.m. throughout the month of October.

They’ll also be open Halloween night.

And if you are looking for a more interactive experience, for one night only, this Saturday the 21st, there will be live actors here at the haunt.