A taste of Nashville in Indianapolis: Clayton's Country Bar opens downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — 49 S. Meridian Street, the address of the old Hard Rock Cafe, has been vacant for years.

That's changing.

Country singer-songwriter Clayton Anderson is bringing music back to the space.

“We’re gonna have live country music. We’re gonna give our local bands, regional bands…a stage to perform," Anderson said.

The Bedford native is a Hoosier at heart, who's inspired by the music-scene in Nashville, Tennessee.

“The fun of the Honky Tonks on Broadway, the Meat & Threes, the bands playing from 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. Nonstop music entertainment," he said.

Whether it’s shelves of cowboy boots, an American flag made of bandannas or the sound booth adorned with vintage license plates, Anderson is bringing a piece of Broadway to the Circle City.

Clayton’s sits on the corner of Meridian and Maryland streets, a few blocks south of Monument Circle.

The heart of downtown, also known as the Wholesale District, is home to other live performance spaces such as The Slippery Noodle Inn or Tin Roof.

“Downtown really is a hub of arts and culture. We tend to think of it as a hub for sports and events. It’s that too. But it’d be impossible to describe downtown in its totality without acknowledging the many artists and venues that call this area home," President and CEO of Downtown Indy Inc., Taylor Schaffer said.

Schaffer says it’s encouraging to see new businesses open in the Wholesale District.

She says Clayton’s will fill a niche in the area.

“Being able to add this to the mix, to be able to bring in touring acts that may not be a good fit at some of our larger venues, but find an audience or community here in Indianapolis, is a great opportunity," she said.

Anderson has spent the past six months getting Clayton’s ready to say ‘Howdy!’ to its patrons.

Clayton’s Country Bar’s Grand Opening is at the beginning of next month.

Grand Opening weekend times:



Friday, September 5. 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Saturday, September 6. 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Sunday, September 7. 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

21 and over.