A walk to End Epilepsy

INDIANAPOLIS — Dozens walked to end epilepsy at Butler Fieldhouse on Saturday.

Nearly 70,000 families are impacted by epilepsy across Indiana, according to the Epilepsy Foundation.

Epilepsy Walk 2

The walk was a way for people to come together, spread awareness and inspire each other to keep going.

Funds raised from the walk supported the Epilepsy Foundation's mission in Indiana.

Participants had a chance to walk, run, enjoy activity booths, and connect doctors, researchers and other participants passionate about ending epilepsy.

Epilepsy Walk 1

The foundation said:

"Because you walk, give and ask others to give, we are able to continue to offer vital programs and services and build our community through awareness and advocacy."

More about the Epilepsy Foundation and its mission can be found HERE.