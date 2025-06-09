A workout for your body and your mind

FISHERS — Friday morning, Rita Beck is getting her workout in at Marbles Brain Body Fitness.

“So far I’m seeing a big difference,” said Beck.

At 81 years old, Beck is trying to stay as active as possible, especially since dementia runs in her family.

“Well, my mother had dementia, my sister had dementia, and I do not want to have dementia. I’m thinking that just working on cognitive ability, and I’m concerned about my balance, so coupled with the two things, I think it’s going to be a good combination,” said Beck.

Marbles Brain Body Fitness is a gym for people 55 and older. They work with clients on dual-tasking to help reduce the risk of cognitive decline.

“Research shows doing those will increase your brain activity, your neurological reserve and decrease the risk of cognitive decline,” said owner Sharea Clark.

Recent data shows more than seven million Americans aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s, and that number is projected to double by 2050.

“It will help decrease the risk of dementia and anything else if you’re recovering from a stroke or if you have brain fog from menopause, chemo brain, these are all things that will help with that,” said Clark.

Each activity is designed to stimulate your brain and incorporates exercises aimed at increasing strength, balance and endurance.

“Trying to be very active, that’s the main thing. You don’t want to rust out, you want to wear out — you want to get to that last time and go what a ride!” said Beck.

If you want to try Marbles, the first three sessions are free.