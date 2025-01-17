Watch Now
Abandoned apartment complex on Indy's north side boarded up after crime surge, squatter concerns

WRTV's Rachael Wilkerson talks to a woman who says she was paying rent, but police say the money wasn't going to the property owner.
apartment complex3.jpg
apartment complex2.jpg
apartment complex6.jpg
apartment complex4.jpg
apartment complex7.jpg
Screenshot 2025-01-17 at 5.39.50 PM.jpg
Screenshot 2025-01-17 at 5.39.43 PM.jpg
Screenshot 2025-01-17 at 5.39.32 PM.jpg
Screenshot 2025-01-17 at 5.40.05 PM.jpg
INDIANAPOLIS — An abandoned property near 29th Street and Capitol Avenue is now boarded up following concerns from the community about violent crime and squatters.

IMPD says it will now enforce criminal trespassing at the site.

Screenshot 2025-01-17 at 5.39.32 PM.jpg

“It was chaos. Deaths, prostitution, drugs, just all messed up,” a resident of the house said. “There was no running water or nothing here, so it’s considered an abandoned house, but it was my home.”

The woman said the father of her 16-year-old son, Charles Arnold Jr., was shot and killed at the apartment complex.

Screenshot 2025-01-17 at 5.40.00 PM.jpg

"It hurt a lot of people because he was loved," she said.

The building has been the site of at least three shootings since July.

Screenshot 2025-01-17 at 5.39.43 PM.jpg

"I'm feeling distressed. I'm going crazy. I've been having panic attacks," Jessica Hughes said.

Hughes used to live there. She said the actions of others got her kicked out.

apartment complex7.jpg

"They put us out in four days. They should have gave us 30 days because I was paying rent here," she said.

IMPD Commander Matthew Thomas says there have been situations in the city where people are taken advantage of and led to believe things that aren’t true.

apartment complex6.jpg

"In this case, if people were believing they were paying rent, it wasn't going to the property owner, and we have offered to make fraud reports in those circumstances,” Commander Thomas said.

Commander Thomas says no one should have been living in the building. Now, the department has stepped in and closed it down.

apartment complex4.jpg

"There were multiple visits to the location to first assess the problems and see what potential solutions were,” he said. “We established a timeline in conjunction with the property owner, came back, and then followed up on what we had explained to begin with.”

The move came after complaints and violence. A neighbor told WRTV that some people had begun dumping feces from the window into his trash can.

apartment complex2.jpg

Some people said they weren't able to get their furniture out of the units and that they needed resources. If that pertains to you, contact IMPD's North District.

"We need to be compassionate with anyone who's living in a situation, so we bring in additional resources to help with that and provide alternate locations, which we hope are to much higher standards than they were experiencing," Commander Thomas said.

Screenshot 2025-01-17 at 5.40.05 PM.jpg

IMPD encourages neighbors to call the police if they see anyone on the property.

