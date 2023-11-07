Abandoned at the airport, Speedway Animal Rescue looking for dog's owner

SPEEDWAY — A local animal rescue center is asking for help in contacting the owner of a dog abandoned at the Indianapolis Airport this week.

Speedway Animal Rescue took to social media today in search of the owner of a dog the rescue is referring to as "Boeing".

Boeing was abandoned at the airport and is now at their facility. They are hoping to reach the owner of Boeing to discuss how to best serve him moving forward.

Boeing is approximately 4-5 months old, has stitches in his front leg/armpit, and a body bandage, according to the animal rescue.

The rescue is also asking any vets or vet techs to reach out if they recognize Boeing.