ABC's Shark tank makes final stop in Indianapolis for open call tour

INDIANAPOLIS — The sharks are circling. ABC’s Shark Tank enters its 15th season on WRTV. Producers are making one final stop in Indianapolis to hear last pitches.

The open call will take place on July 17, 2023, at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Gate 2 opens at 6 a.m. Please note, no one will be allowed to line up prior to 6 a.m. Wristbands will be distributed starting at 9 a.m. Interviews will begin at 10 a.m.

Producers of ABC’s Emmy-award winning Shark Tank are looking for the next entrepreneur, inventor, businessperson or innovator with a million-dollar idea. The “sharks” include Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary.

“The Shark Tank Casting team is excited to return to Indianapolis for our final casting call of the year. We look forward to seeing all the mid-west entrepreneurs’ products and businesses at the IMS once again,” said supervising casting producer, Mindy Zemrak.

“There’s a reason ABC picked the Crossroads of America as their final destination, yet again,” said Lana Durban Scott, WRTV’s vice president and general manager. “It speaks volumes about the folks here in Indiana, our Hoosier hospitality, and entrepreneurial spirit. We expect to see a huge crowd of creative locals and mid-westerners vying for a shot at the American Dream.”

Before attendees show up, we encourage them to complete an online application form and bring it with them to the open call. Forms can be found at https://abc.com/shows/shark-tank/apply.