INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday, Academy Sports + Outdoors and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana partnered to surprise 20 kids with a $5,000 back-to-school shopping spree ahead of the new school year.

Each kid received a $250 Academy gift card to shop for new sports gear, clothes and more.

Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver, Bill Brooks, ever came to join in on the fun.

Watch the video in the player above to hear from the kids and others during the unforgettable experience.