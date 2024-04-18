Account violation leads to trash pile up at northeast side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — Residents at an apartment complex on Indy's northeast side are frustrated after trash was left to pile up for weeks.

"It’s just nasty," said Bajaen Edwards, a resident.

WRTV

Edwards lives at the Peppermill Farms apartment complex. He says trash is piled up at all the dumpsters and scattered in front of the apartment buildings.

"People are just throwing it up there now and at this point, they don’t even care," said Edwards.

Edwards says he called the Marion County Public Health Department Thursday morning.

WRTV

"They’ve got 15 calls already on this unit," he said.

MCPHD told WRTV a notice of violation was issued to the Peppermill Farm Apartments on April 16.

The department says overflowing dumpsters and trash can attract rodents and insects, provide a breeding ground for bacteria, and can be dangerous if there are kids around.

WRTV

"It’s not healthy. It can mess with you mentally, like this is how we are living," said Edwards. "We pay our money to stay here, they're always trying to get extra money out of us but don’t handle stuff like this."

WRTV spoke to the property manager who told us the trash was being picked up Thursday. Waste Management is in charge of picking up the complex's trash.

WRTV

In a statement a spokesperson said:

WM commits to taking care of each other, our customers, our communities, and the environment - while taking extensive measures to ensure that service is not interrupted.



WM has been working to connect with Peppermill Farms Apartment Complex to update critical account information for the past several weeks. With successful contact on 4/17, the account is now in good standing/updated, and our local team has made the Peppermill Farms Apartment Complex community a priority to service.



We encourage all WM customers to sign up and activate an online WM account to view pickup and holiday schedules, manage service requests, and enroll in AutoPay and Paperless Billing. Customers may also set communication preferences to receive notifications and service alerts via email, text, or phone. Should customers have additional questions, they should not hesitate to contact WM through the chat function.

Residents at Peppermill Farms told us trash was picked up at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, but only what was in the bins was taken.

MCPHD says if you have an issue with trash, you should first report it to your property management and then contact their department. They will be doing a check up on April 29.