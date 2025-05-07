ACLU sues Governor Mike Braun over changes to IU Board of Trustees election

INDIANAPOLIS — The ACLU of Indiana has taken legal action against Governor Mike Braun regarding new provisions in the recently passed budget bill, HEA 1001, which alters the selection process for members of the Indiana University Board of Trustees.

Traditionally, alumni of Indiana University had the ability to elect three members to the board. However, the new legislation has stripped alumni of this role entirely. The lawsuit, filed in Monroe Circuit Court, claims that these changes violate the Indiana Constitution's prohibition on "special legislation."

“The new provisions violate the prohibition on special legislation contained in the Indiana Constitution,” stated Ken Falk, legal director for the ACLU of Indiana.

He emphasized that all other public universities in Indiana allow alumni to participate in selecting at least some board members.

Justin Vasel, an IU alum and candidate for the board of trustees, is the plaintiff in the lawsuit.

He expressed his disappointment, saying, “When I decided to run for IU Trustee, I committed to defending the university's interests and alumni representation. I never imagined my first act would be to defend the very existence of the position itself.”

He highlighted that thousands of alumni have been preparing to vote in the upcoming elections, a practice that has been in place for over 130 years.

For more details, the complaint can be reviewed here.