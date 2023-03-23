Actor David Arquette to speak at Ball State in April

MUNICE — Actor David Arquette will be visiting Muncie soon to speak in the David Letterman Professional Lecture and Workshop Series at Ball State.

The university announced the visit Thursday.

“We look forward to David Arquette’s visit to Ball State as our next guest in the David Letterman Distinguished Professional Lecture and Workshop Series,” said Dr. Paaige Turner, dean of the College of Communication, Information, and Media (CCIM). “Mr. Arquette has had an impressive and varied career, and we are delighted for him to share his experiences and wisdom with our students and with the Ball State community.”

Arquette’s acting career spans over three decades, appearing in such films as the “Scream” franchise, “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Airheads,” and “Never Been Kissed.” He has also stepped into the role of producer and director for a number of films and television series.

He is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m. on April 10 in the Art and Journalism Building, Room 175, across from the Atrium on the Ball State campus.

The event is free and open to the public, but general admission tickets are required for entry.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite.

The event will also be livestreamed at bsu.edu/live, according to the school.