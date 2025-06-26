Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Adam Sandler to bring 'You’re My Best Friend' comedy tour to Indy this fall

Kevin Wolf/AP
Mark Twain Prize recipient Adam Sandler is introduced at the start of the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)
INDIANAPOLIS — Adam Sandler is set to light up Indianapolis as part of his newly announced You’re My Best Friend Tour.

Following the success of his sold-out performances in 2022 and 2023, the beloved comedian will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday, October 6, 2025.

Promoted by Live Nation, Sandler's fall 2025 tour will take him to over 30 cities across North America, offering fans an exciting opportunity to experience his unique blend of humor and storytelling live.

TICKETS

Tickets for the Indianapolis show will go on sale starting Thursday at noon local time, with presales available through Live Nation and various venues until Thursday, June 26, at 10 p.m. local time.

The general public ticket sale begins Friday, June 27, at noon local time, available here.

