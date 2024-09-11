Addressing school safety with kindness: Rachel's Challenge introduced at North Central High School

INDIANAPOLIS— Washington Township Schools is continuing to recognize the importance of school safety and instilling a culture of kindness.

On Tuesday morning, students at North Central High School accepted a challenge.

"The basis of it is kindness and compassion," said JB Braden with Rachel's Challenge.

WRTV

Rachel's Challenge was started after Rachel Scott was killed 25 years ago in the Columbine High School Shooting. After Rachel’s death, her family discovered that she left behind a legacy of kindness and compassion.

"It definitely touched my heart and it touched a lot of my friends," said Paige Fleming, a senior at North Central.

Fleming and her classmates weren't alive when Columbine happened, yet school shootings are very real to them. Last week, four people were killed at a Georgia High School.

"I do feel a little bit unsafe sometimes. I never know when someone has something going on at home and that may want them to start a reaction in the school," said Fleming.

Fleming says what she can control is how she treats people, which is what this approach is about.

WATCH | Talking to kids after a school shooting: An expert shares tips for comforting kids

Talking to kids after a school shooting: An expert shares tips for comforting kids

"Safety is everybody's job it's not just the administrators, it's not just security, it's everybody's responsibility," said Jagga Rent, the principal at North Central.

This presentation is making a difference around the country.

"As recently in Louisville, Kentucky back in the spring," said Braden. "We did a presentation there. Afterward we found out one of the kids came forward and told the administration about someone planning a shooting."

WRTV

You can find out more about Rachel's Challenge here.

