Adult day center on Indy’s north side helps seniors have a sense of community

INDIANAPOLIS — Good energy is what you’ll find when you visit BB’s Home Away from Home.

“They keep us moving and shaking. They gave us new energy about ourselves,” Roberta Smith said.

It is more than physical. There’s a mental side too.

Guests get home-cooked meals, play memory and fitness games, have weekly outings, and get rides to and from the center and doctor’s appointments.

Some participants call it life-changing.

“It gives me joy every time I wake up in the morning and come here,” Smith said. “I am usually sad at home, depressed and crying all the time. Now, I have encouragers, new brothers and sisters.”

“It’s really helped with isolation because I’m not talking to the walls at home,” Bonnie Hartley said. “It's made me feel a lot better in my body because we exercise, we have devotion in the morning, and it’s opened my mental up.”

Brittany Owens is the executive director. She wanted something to keep her going after the death of her grandparents. She knew of the need for affordable senior services.

“My grandparents raised me. I had that love and support from them growing up, so my goal with this center is to bridge the gap between the youth and elderly because it’s needed,” Owens said.

Donations drive the non-profit. While Medicaid waivers are accepted, community members can choose to sponsor a senior.

"We know some seniors have different insurance plans, but some may not have enough coverage or any coverage to get them in the door, so we want to make sure that we bridge that gap," Director of Development and Community Engagement, Nina Powell, said.

People attending say they're a family and invite others who feel depressed or lonely.

"Here we have the inspiration to live each and every day. If you are feeling lonely or discouraged, or if you have a mother or father feeling that way, bring them here. They will become family," Smith said.

The center, located at 1090 W 23rd St., will host a grandparents and family celebration on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Indianapolis firefighters will be at the event and have donated bicycle helmets that will be given away.