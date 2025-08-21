Adult education program prepares far east side residents for careers in health care

INDIANAPOLIS — Inside a classroom on the far east side, Warren Township’s program of adult and continuing education is helping people towards a new career that could change their lives and their community.

The certified clinical medical assistants program trains students to work in the health care industry, a profession in high demand across the United States. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly 120,000 job openings for medical assistants are expected each year over the next decade.

“A lot of doctors’ offices are now choosing to hire medical assistants instead of licensed practical nurses and registered nurses, which can cost more,” program instructor Crystal Richardson said. “Medical assistants can do much of the same work at a lower cost.”

For student Jalaya Ewing, the decision to enroll was personal.

“I am here because I want to better myself, better my situation,” said Ewing, a single mother of four. “I don’t want to be stuck in that environment. You cannot thrive in that environment.”

Ewing and classmate Aundrielle Davidson both said their motivation comes from wanting to give their children opportunities they never had.

“I wasn’t raised with generational wealth or financial freedom,” Davidson said. “I’m trying to find that for my daughter.”

Students in the program say they see the positive ripple effect the program is having on the community.

“If you walk through this school, there are so many people here really bettering themselves,” Ewing said. “It’s a start for something.”

Students say the lessons go beyond textbooks, teaching them that collaboration and encouragement can help build a stronger community.

“It shows us that coming together is better than going against each other,” Davidson said.

