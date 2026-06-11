Adults-only nights announced at The Waterpark in Carmel this summer

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation invites adults to make a splash this summer during a series of adult-only events at The Waterpark in Carmel.

Held on select Friday nights throughout the summer, Monon Mixers is offering guests ages 21 and older exclusive after-hours access to The Waterpark, along with planned activities and alcoholic beverages from local vendors. Concessions will also be available from a limited menu.

Selected Monon Mixers will feature special themes:



June 12: Surf’s Up.

July 10: Christmas in July.

Aug. 7: Back to School Night.

Space is limited and advance registration is required, so be sure to register early.

For registration and more information, visit here.