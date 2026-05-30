Adventure theme park to bring year-round fun to central Indiana in June

SHERIDAN, Ind. (WRTV) — Central Indiana is getting an adventure theme park in June.

Skylake Adventures is a 126-acre site northwest of the U.S. 31 interchange for State Road 38. Its address is 22105 Dunbar Road, Sheridan.

The year-round, nature-based theme park will include a 6-acre natural lake surrounded by white sand beaches; a 300-foot floating obstacle course; slides; a 6,000-square-foot splash pad; and rentable land-based and floating cabanas.

The park will also offer a tubing hill, a three-story ropes course experience, and mini golf.

A central pavilion will offer upscale food and beverages, event spaces, and guest amenities.

Monarch Ventures LLC, a division of Circle Property Group, a Carmel, Indiana-based real estate development firm, designed the park.

Skylake Adventures is set to open on June 4. Tickets are available online. General admission pricing is $55 for adults 10 and older, and $50 for ages 4-9.