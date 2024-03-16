Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Advocates on Monument Circle call for Eli Lilly to lower insulin prices

eli lilly.jpg
WRTV
eli lilly.jpg
Posted at 7:04 PM, Mar 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-16 19:04:54-04

INDIANAPOLIS — On Saturday, diabetes advocates gathered on Monument Circle to call on Eli Lilly to lower the price of insulin.

It was one of the many events around the globe demonstrating the need for insulin during the Global Day of Action.

“If you live with Type 1 diabetes, insulin is equivalent to air,” Sa’Ra Skipper said.

Skipper was just one person on the Circle who was calling for a lower price tag on the lifesaving medication.

“One in two Americans are rationing their insulin, and without insulin there is no life,” Skipper said.

Insulin manufacturers, like Indy-based Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk in Denmark and Sanofi in Paris, were all given petitions calling on them to lower insulin costs.

Advocates like Skipper say enough is enough.

“[Eli Lilly], your co-pay programs and coupons are just a band aid, and we need a real solution,” Skipper said.

Eli Lilly followed the government’s lead last year with a $35 price cap on the medication.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download the WRTV app on all devices!