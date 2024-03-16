Advocates on Monument Circle call for Eli Lilly to lower insulin prices

INDIANAPOLIS — On Saturday, diabetes advocates gathered on Monument Circle to call on Eli Lilly to lower the price of insulin.

It was one of the many events around the globe demonstrating the need for insulin during the Global Day of Action.

“If you live with Type 1 diabetes, insulin is equivalent to air,” Sa’Ra Skipper said.

Skipper was just one person on the Circle who was calling for a lower price tag on the lifesaving medication.

“One in two Americans are rationing their insulin, and without insulin there is no life,” Skipper said.

Insulin manufacturers, like Indy-based Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk in Denmark and Sanofi in Paris, were all given petitions calling on them to lower insulin costs.

Advocates like Skipper say enough is enough.

“[Eli Lilly], your co-pay programs and coupons are just a band aid, and we need a real solution,” Skipper said.

Eli Lilly followed the government’s lead last year with a $35 price cap on the medication.