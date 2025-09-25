Aer Lingus expanding Indy-Dublin service with extra weekly flight

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis International Airport passengers will have more opportunities to fly nonstop to Dublin next year.

Aer Lingus announced it will add a fifth weekly flight between Indianapolis and Dublin starting April 13, 2026, continuing through the summer travel season. The Irish airline currently operates four flights per week on the route.

The airline launched the Indianapolis-Dublin service in May and expects to have carried more than 20,000 passengers on the route by the end of September, according to airport officials.

"We had set a goal of increasing flight frequency in summer 2027, so to hit that goal an entire year earlier is a testament to how successful the flight is among leisure and business travelers," said Maggie Cunningham, director of air service and airport experience at Indianapolis International Airport.

The additional Thursday flight will operate during summer 2026, with tickets already on sale. Aer Lingus will continue year-round service four times per week after the summer season, with a brief break between January and February.

The route operates on an Airbus A321XLR aircraft with dual class seats, including 16 business class seats.

According to Reid Moody, Aer Lingus chief strategy and planning officer, the direct service has exceeded expectations with strong demand from U.S. customers driving the frequency increase.

The Dublin route provides connections to more than 20 destinations beyond Ireland, including major European cities like Paris, London, Frankfurt, Rome and Amsterdam. Dublin Airport offers U.S. preclearance services, allowing passengers to complete immigration and customs procedures before departure.

Air service analysis shows an average of 545 people travel from the Indianapolis area to European destinations daily. The Indianapolis Airport Authority estimates the new air service could have a more than $50 million annual impact on Indiana's economy.