AES customers voice concerns about rate hike at first of four public hearings

INDIANAPOLIS — AES customers spoke out about a proposed rate increase at a public hearing Monday night.

“AES proposed rate hike would be harmful to me, my family and my community," one customer said at the podium.

“I ask that the IURC reject AES petition to increase rates," said another.

It was the first of four public hearings held by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC).

AES Indiana wants to increase rates in two phases: a 7.5% increase in the second quarter of 2026 and a 6% increase in January 2027.

“It just seems like we can’t catch a break," Niki Messmore said.

Messmore was one of the concerned customers who gave testimony on Monday.

“I hope that the commission votes against AES’ proposal, but then takes further steps to really block out future increases, because the U.S. economy is not going in a good direction for the next few years. We need to protect consumers and protect regular, average Hoosiers," she said.

Mary Zenor also voiced her concerns at the podium.

“In my opinion, if you’re gonna charge more, I shouldn’t be sitting there with no power," Zenor said.

She says her quality of service is on the decline: power outages are commonplace in her home.

“Sometimes it’s for a blip or something, and a lot of times it’s not even a weather event. It’ll be a sunny day like this," Zenor said.

AES Indiana’s request would raise the utility’s annual revenues by approximately $192.9 million.

AES says the increase will pay for infrastructure projects throughout its transmission and distribution system, along with increases in operating and maintenance expenses.

But Messmore says customers shouldn’t be the ones to have to pay for it.

“I don’t think it’s my responsibility to offset the corporate desires to have wealth and riches. Especially because they’re expecting residents to have this increase and they’re not putting that same homage on the corporations," she said.

There will be three more public hearings this month.

