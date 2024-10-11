AES Indiana crews activated to help with hurricane Milton relief in Florida

INDIANAPOLIS — Five crews from AES Indiana are headed to Florida to help with Hurricane Milton relief, the company announced Friday.

As of Friday morning, Milton has knocked out power to millions of people in Florida.

19 AES employees, including 5 line crews left on Monday and have been stationed in Murfreesboro, Tenn. awaiting activation.

The crew left there Friday morning and should arrive by the evening. They are bringing 5 bucket trucks, 5 digger trucks and 1 supply truck to Florida.

The crews will be stationed out of Raymond James Stadium, working 16 hour shifts.

AES crews are more than 37,000 workers from at least 37 states that are assisting in Florida.

