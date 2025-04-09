AES Indiana introduces community office hours for customer support

INDIANAPOLIS — In an effort to enhance customer service and provide immediate assistance, AES Indiana is launching a series of community office hours throughout April.

The company says the events will take place at the Julia M. Carson Transit Center in Indianapolis, inviting customers to engage directly with the utility’s Customer Care team.

Scheduled for April 10, 12, and 16, these office hours aim to address the needs of AES Indiana customers who may be facing challenges with their utility bills. Attendees will have the opportunity to consult with customer service representatives who can offer advice and assistance.

Whether a customer needs help setting up a payment plan or exploring financial aid options, the AES team will be ready to help.

A standout feature of these events is the availability of bilingual support, ensuring that language differences do not hinder access to resources. Customers are encouraged to bring their account information for a detailed review of their situation.

Beyond financial assistance, AES representatives will also discuss energy efficiency tips, helping customers understand how to manage their energy use effectively and save on costs.

Event Details:



Location: Julia M. Carson Transit Center, 210 E Washington St., Indianapolis

Dates and Times:

Thursday, April 10 | 4 – 6 p.m. Saturday, April 12 | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Wednesday, April 16 | 5 – 7 p.m.



No prior registration is needed, making it easy for any AES Indiana customer to attend.